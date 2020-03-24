It wasn’t us, Kenya says after 6 million German army face masks get ‘stolen’ at JKIA

By Brian Okoth On Tue, 24 Mar, 2020 17:55 | 2 mins read
Airports authority has denied reports that at least 6 million face masks ordered by the German army were stolen at the JKIA while in transit. [PHOTO | COURTESY]
Airports authority has denied reports that at least 6 million face masks ordered by the German army were stolen at the JKIA while in transit. [PHOTO | COURTESY]
Editor's Review
    KAA has denied allegations that at least six million face masks ordered by the German army were stolen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while in transit.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has denied allegations that at least six million face masks destined for Germany were stolen at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while in transit last week.

A Tuesday report by Reuters said German customs officials were attempting to track down the six million face masks ordered to protect health workers from the coronavirus.

“The authorities are trying to find out what happened,” said a defence ministry spokeswoman, confirming a report first published by Spiegel Online.

The FFP2 masks, which filter out more than 90% of particles, were ordered by German customs authorities. They and the armed forces procurement office have been helping the health ministry to get hold of urgently needed protective gear.

The shipment was due in Germany on March 20 but never arrived after disappearing at the end of last week at an airport in Kenya, Reuters reported. It was unclear why the masks, produced by a German firm, had been in Kenya.

“What exactly happened, whether this is a matter of theft or a provider who isn’t serious, is being cleared up by customs,” said a government source.

Also Read:

  1. Matatu reroutes to hospital after passenger develops breathing complications and collapses
  2. Health ministry receives Covid-19 testing kits, masks donated by Jack Ma
  3. Coronavirus: Priest dies after giving to a younger patient respirator bought for him by parishioners

And now, KAA in a Tuesday evening press statement, said no cargo destined for Germany was stolen at the JKIA in the last two weeks as alleged.

“Following media reports that a German army shipment of 6 million masks meant for protection against COVID-19 virus vanished at JKIA last week, KAA has conducted an investigation into the matter,” said KAA on Twitter.

“Our investigation has concluded that there was no cargo of this nature that has passed through JKIA for the last two weeks and no missing cargo has been reported to the authorities. We, therefore, wish to inform the public that we are treating this report of alleged disappearance of six million type FFP2 protective masks as fake news and that our cargo section continues with normal operations,” said KAA.

Health ministry had earlier declined to give Reuters a comment on the alleged disappearance.

Spiegel Online reported that Germany had placed orders worth 241 million euros with suppliers for protective and sanitary equipment to fight the coronavirus.

The defence ministry spokeswoman said there was no financial impact from the loss of the masks as no money had been paid.

Germany is preparing its hospitals and health workers for a big increase in admissions of patients with the virus. It has 27,436 confirmed coronavirus cases and 114 people have died, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

CORONAVIRUS: Live updates

Confirmed
409,412
Recovered
107,080
Critical
0
Deaths
18,276
A man in his 30s on Tuesday developed breathing complications and collapsed at a bus terminus in Nakuru after a 3-hour journey from Nairobi. [PHOTO | FILE]

Matatu reroutes to hospital after passenger develops breathing complications and collapses

testing kits

Health ministry receives Covid-19 testing kits, masks donated by Jack Ma

Father Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, died in hospital in Lovere, Bergamo - one of the worst-hit cities in Italy. [PHOTO | COURTESY]

Coronavirus: Priest dies after giving to a younger patient respirator bought for him by parishioners

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. [PHOTO | COURTESY]

Coronavirus: Ethiopia seeks debt relief for Africa

More on Coronavirus
Are you a Kenyan in the diaspora with a story to tell? Do you know someone of Kenyan origin doing something remarkable in the diaspora? Do you have an opinion that you would like to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Topics

Previous Article
The protectors weren’t even supposed to be shipped through E. Africa: German army loses 6M coronavirus face masks in Kenya
Next Article
Matatu reroutes to hospital after passenger develops breathing complications and collapses

Follow us on

Advertisement

Trending Now

China’s 'Global Times', reported that a person from Yunnan died while on his way back to Shandong after he tested positive for Hantavirus. [PHOTO | COURTESY]

News

China newspaper reports one person has died of Hantavirus: What is it, how is it spread, its symptoms, and treatment

News

Bus passenger coughs, collapses and dies during a stopover in Mtito Andei

The ambulance had been parked at the MTRH in Eldoret, when the mentally ill man hopped into it, ignited the engine and sped out. [PHOTO | K24 DIGITAL]

News

Mentally-ill man steals ambulance at Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret, smashes it against fuel tanker

Zoroko Maramba

World

Death of Zimbabwe broadcaster, 30, from coronavirus a tragedy

A man in his 30s on Tuesday developed breathing complications and collapsed at a bus terminus in Nakuru after a 3-hour journey from Nairobi. [PHOTO | FILE]

News

Matatu reroutes to hospital after passenger develops breathing complications and collapses

Advertisement

Opinion

Uhuru, Ruto and Raila

Kabando wa Kabando: The end of UhuRuto is good and BBI is becoming a detergent

William Ruto

Kabando wa Kabando: Can Ruto stop reggae and is BBI really on course?

Uhuru and Raila

Kenya: why ‘big men’ cohesion is more important than ethnicity to political stability

Alice Wahome

Alice Wahome: The Iron Lady of Murang’a County on Punchline

Charles Njonjo

ONSANDO: Moi was a lion and a fox, the case of Charles Njonjo