Siaya tracing those who came into contact with priest as clergyman tests positive for coronavirus

A health worker stores coronavirus test samples at a drive-through clinic in West Palm Beach, Florida. PHOTO | AFP

By Mary Goretty Juma

Siaya County’s security team is tracking people who may have come into contact with a Rome-based priest, Father Richard Onyango Oduor, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Father Oduor jetted into the country on March 11, from Rome, Italy, which the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

The Siaya team is looking for people who came into contact with the Catholic priest during a funeral he presided over in the county.

According to the Siaya County Commissioner, Mr. Michael Ole Tialal, the priest spent a night at Utawala in Nairobi then travelled upcountry to preside over the burial ceremony on March 14.

The priest only sought medical attention after travelling back to Nairobi from Siaya, with coronavirus confirming that he has the disease.

The county commissioner condemned the priest, saying it was irresponsible of him to put many live in danger having known he had travelled from a high-risk country.

